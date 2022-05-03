Blind and partially sighted people need to be better supported to enable them to vote in elections independently, campaigners have said.

Dan Thomas, from Cardiff, said he had never been able to vote on his own and it felt as if blind people "don't matter".

"It's something that I should be able to do myself, that I can't, and nobody seems to have any real interest in changing," he said.

"There's no excuses not be doing it other than laziness."

The Welsh government said it was working with expert organisations to address the problems.