A church group has begun knitting baby clothes for Ukrainian refugees who have have to flee their country to Poland.

"It's a desperate situation... and everyone just wants to do something," said Elaine Rees, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Morriston, Swansea.

"Just by doing something very, very small for us, hopefully it will be helpful to the mums and the babies," added fellow member Suzanne Romano.

Father Jason Jones of the church has already delivered some of the items to Poland, and plans to return.