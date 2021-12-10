A man with motor neurone disease who has always wanted to scale Snowdon is using his off-road wheelchair to do so.

The challenge has been made harder as Ian Flatt lost the use of his legs after a fall five weeks ago.

The 56-year-old has undertaken the venture to raise funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity.

He has already raised £22,000 doing two 100-mile (160km) treks.

Mr Flatt said: “I’ve always wanted to climb Snowdon. We’ve got lifting tackle, we’ve got straps to pull and we have got all these people.

“So between us we’ll work it out and we’ll get there.”