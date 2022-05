A Ukrainian man said he has hastily arranged a wedding between him and his girlfriend in case he is harmed fighting the Russians.

Like all Ukrainian men, 21-year-old Sasha, a barber from Odesa, was ordered to stay behind when the war broke out.

"I don't want my kids to suffer because of this," says his Ukrainian mother, who has fled to the sanctuary of Wales.

She left the country along with Sasha's father when the Russian invasion began.