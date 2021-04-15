Shoppers have given their views on plans to increase the number of politicians sitting in the Senedd.

If the idea is given the green light, the number of Members of the Senedd (MSs) elected to the Welsh Parliament could go up to 96, a rise of 36.

“All of us are feeling the high cost of living at the moment and why would you pay for more people?," said one woman in Bangor, Gwynedd.

“If they have to work a few more hours, well, so are a lot of other people.”