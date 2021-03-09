Family of South Wales Police's first black police officer have paid tribute to him, saying he faced "a lot of abuse" at the start of his career.

Derrick Hassan was praised for his resilience and his widow said he became very popular.

He joined South Wales Police in 1972, first working on the beat and later becoming a detective in CID.

PC Bharat Narbat, co-chairman of the Black Police Association, said racism was rife at the time, so for Derrick to join at that time was "a big step".

"I think he genuinely wanted to make a difference," Mr Narbat said.