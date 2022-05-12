A woman has said she is struggling to pay her rent so much she has asked her private landlord to evict her so she can be considered for social housing.

Amy Jones, 29, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is on universal credit and her housing allowance falls £100 short of her rent.

She said she has been cutting back on gas, food and electric in order to make ends meet.

The Welsh government said it plans to consult on rent control for private rentals.