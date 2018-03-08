She is the founder of a bank valued at about £1bn, but getting people to believe in her idea was not easy.

Anne Boden said in her career, she has often been the only woman in the boardroom.

She said women wre perceived as either being too soft or too hard, what she termed as "boiled egg syndrome".

Ms Boden, from Swansea, founded Starling Bank, which operates solely online, after becoming disillusioned with the banking industry.

But getting people to invest in her idea proved tricky.