A male voice choir that has been a "family" to members over the past 47 years cannot continue because of dwindling numbers.

The Dyffryn Tywi Male Choir, based in Carmarthenshire, performed with the likes of Wynne Evans and Rhydian Jenkins and toured Europe and America.

But a decline in numbers has meant the "heartbreaking" decision to end.

"It was more than just singing, it was all about friendship and camaraderie," said director Davinia Davies.