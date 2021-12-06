Actor Richard Mylan hopes speaking about his 20-year battle with heroin can help end the stigma around drug addiction.

The former Waterloo Road and The Bill star has been in recovery for 10 years, and described himself as a "functioning professional addict".

"This could be a career-ending interview but I don't care about that any more," he said.

"There are so many people out there who would never ever come forward because the stigma is so great."