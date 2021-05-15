A Welsh songwriter who helped compose the UK's Eurovision 2022 entry hopes it will "reconfigure" views of how seriously the country takes the contest.

Amy Wadge co-wrote Space Man from her home in Rhondda Cynon Taf during an hour-and-a-half video call with musicians Max Wolfgang and Sam Ryder, who were in a recording studio in London.

She said the UK has done well "back in the day" with artists like Michael Ball and Katrina and the Waves.

"But we did well when we understood we have to send our best to these things," she explained.

Ms Wadge said since Brexit the UK may have given the impression it was not taking Eurovision seriously - something she wants to change this year.