Football star Gareth Bale has joined the children of Wales in sending a peace message to the world.

This year is the centenary of youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru, which puts out the annual communication.

Wales international Bale said: “This year’s message is about the climate emergency. It’s time to wake up.”

As a 14-year-old, former Labour MP Ann Clwyd added her voice to the missive and she said she was "glad the peace message has continued for so long".