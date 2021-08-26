Welsh politician Sarah Murphy MS has revealed how she struggled with anorexia as a teenager.

The Bridgend Member of the Senedd said she was "days away" from being sent to an adult psychiatric ward, aged just 14.

Ms Murphy made a tearful speech in a Senedd debate led by the Welsh Conservatives calling for improved mental health services for young people - including exploring the possibility of establishing an eating disorder unit.

She recalled that the only option for her, other than the adult ward at East Glamorgan Hospital, was a residential unit in Bristol, but it was full.

"I would never have come out," she said.