Fans of Star Wars will recognise the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy - the Millennium Falcon.

They will also know it can complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

But what they might not know is that it was the last ship to be built at the Royal Pembroke Dockyard.

The project was so secret it was codenamed The Magic Roundabout.

Now an exhibition will tell the story of how Han Solo's beloved spaceship was built in an aircraft hangar in the Pembrokeshire town in spring 1979.

