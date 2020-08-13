A footballer has been recorded helping to recruit players to spot-fix matches.

Secret filming as part of a BBC undercover investigation showed former Llanelli footballer Emile N'Goy, his brother Hermes N'Goy and three European players discussing the illegal activity with undercover journalists.

Spot-fixing sees players manipulate moments in games, such as red cards, so criminals can defraud bookmakers.

Hermes N'Goy has denied he and the other four planned to spot-fix.