“They were telling me, ‘this scheme is meant to be for Ukrainians that are fleeing from war'," recalled Raman, a Kurdish refugee.

He was trying to commute to Barry for work experience when he was stopped in Swansea.

He was wrongly barred from using a free travel pass for migrants because he is not Ukrainian, and said railway station staff accused him of “abusing” the system.

Transport for Wales apologised and said it took allegations of racism “very seriously”.

The Welsh government said it would “urgently clarify” the criteria of its travel schemes with Transport for Wales.