Royal Ballet: William Bracewell is first Welsh principal dancer
Ballet dancer William Bracewell has become the first Welsh principal dancer at The Royal Ballet.
"It is something that a little boy from Wales just really didn't think would happen," said William, from Swansea.
William - who used to lie about going to ballet lessons as a child - said he could not be more proud of his achievement.
"It feels really special, especially just to share it with Wales and to share it with my family," he said.