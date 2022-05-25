Royal Ballet: William Bracewell is first Welsh principal dancer

Ballet dancer William Bracewell has become the first Welsh principal dancer at The Royal Ballet.

"It is something that a little boy from Wales just really didn't think would happen," said William, from Swansea.

William - who used to lie about going to ballet lessons as a child - said he could not be more proud of his achievement.

"It feels really special, especially just to share it with Wales and to share it with my family," he said.

BBC News
Wales