Every household is set to get £400 off its energy bill this autumn - but not everyone is happy about it.

As the cost of living crisis deepens, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled his support package - which also sees the poorest households get an extra £650.

But while people in Llandudno, Conwy county, welcomed the support, some questioned why the £400 payment is being given to everyone, including richer households.

One woman said: "Even Boris (Johnson's) friends, they will get the same £400. That doesn't seem right.

"Not every household needs it, do they?"