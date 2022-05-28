Live music: 'Bands need small venues to hone craft'
Small music venues are vital when it comes to bands honing their craft, said the singer of Welsh band Chroma.
Katie Hall, who has performed at Le Pub in Newport a number of times, described how the venue helped her band before and during lockdown.
Now a music charity has a plan to protect the future of these grassroots venues.
The Music Venue Trust wants to raise £3.5m to buy nine properties across Britain.
Project leaders said they wanted to become a "National Trust" for music venues.