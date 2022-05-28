Small music venues are vital when it comes to bands honing their craft, said the singer of Welsh band Chroma.

Katie Hall, who has performed at Le Pub in Newport a number of times, described how the venue helped her band before and during lockdown.

Now a music charity has a plan to protect the future of these grassroots venues.

The Music Venue Trust wants to raise £3.5m to buy nine properties across Britain.

Project leaders said they wanted to become a "National Trust" for music venues.