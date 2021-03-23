First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed all legal Covid restrictions will end on Monday 30 May.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in health and social care settings was the one remaining Covid restriction in place in Wales.

“It will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering when visiting a health or social care setting, but that doesn’t meant that it is no longer a sensible thing to do," he said.

“We will put all these measures on hold however, we aren’t simply abandoning them, we are pausing them in case we see another pandemic wave in the autumn, or the winter."