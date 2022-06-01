BBC Wales' weather presenter Dereck Brockway has been honoured as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Derek, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, who receives the BEM for services to broadcasting and charity, was at home when he received a letter from the Cabinet Office and found it a "bit of a surprise".

"But it's a really great honour and my mum's over the moon," he said.

"A dream come true, really, for the boy from Barry who had an interest in the weather."