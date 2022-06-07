The biggest single loss of British lives in the Falklands War is being remembered 40 years on.

Troop ships the Sir Galahad and Sir Tristram were attacked by Argentine fighter jets on 8 June 1982.

The explosion and fire on board the Sir Galahad, at Bluff Cove, killed 48 men, including 32 Welsh Guards.

Another eight men and crew died on the Sir Tristram while dozens of men were also injured, some horribly burned.

Survivors remember the events of that day - and how the memories of lost colleagues remain with them.