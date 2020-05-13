A delivery driver has been caught throwing a parcel over a gate instead of knocking on the door.

The DPD driver also threw a delivery slip at Jorja Hunt's home in Port Talbot.

The 24-year-old make-up artist and technician said: "My business stock is delivered by DPD and if that had been my stock, it would not have been acceptable."

DPD said: "At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our people very seriously indeed. Clearly, the behaviour here falls a long way short of what we expect from our drivers."

The company apologised and said the driver no longer worked for them.