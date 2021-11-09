CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack.

Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November.

Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting owning or being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Amy Salter, 29, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for three years for the same offence.