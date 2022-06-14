Welsh football fans have made sure 10-year-old Joe's first Wales game was one he would never forget.

Joe, who is blind and receiving chemotherapy for a brain tumour, was serenaded by fans ahead of Wales' match against Belgium on Saturday.

Mike, Joe's dad, said music is really important to Joe, and he wanted him to experience the "carnival-like" atmosphere before the game in Cardiff.

"There was a lot of singing, and then in a lull, a little break in the songs, Joe kind of spontaneously broke into song himself," said Mike.