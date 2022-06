The UK's first "off-grid" mobile phone mast is being switched on in a two-year pilot to deliver 4G coverage to a remote village.

The mast near Eglwyswrw, Pembrokeshire, has its own wind turbine, solar panels and battery storage.

Vodafone said if successful it could mean connectivity for 'not-spots' in other remote and rural locations.

Ofcom Wales called it a positive initiative that could help bring more equal access to the digital economy.