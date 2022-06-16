Rappers have given voice to the anxiety young people feel about being priced out of home ownership by holiday lets and second property buyers.

Will and Niall Mills, who record from their mum's spare room in Pentlepoir, Pembrokeshire, rap about the collapse of the working class in seaside towns.

"If you've got two homes then you need one less," Will said in one lyric.

The Welsh government said it was taking "immediate and radical action" to protect communities.