Sir Tom Jones was “bang up” for playing a show with the Stereophonics after they called and asked.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said he rang the voice of the valleys to see if fancied giving the people of Wales something to celebrate.

Kelly, from Cwmaman, Rhondda Cynon Taf, explained Sir Tom needed little convincing to take part in Friday and Saturday’s Principality Stadium shows in Cardiff.

“I just gave him a ring one day and asked him would he fancy doing it for the Welsh people,” Kelly said.