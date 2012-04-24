Tyres were thrown at swans on a lake, with the behaviour described as "disgusting".

Volunteers from South Wales Fishing Society had recovered items, including tyres from the Pluck Lake in Llansamlet, Swansea.

However, soon after, children threw them back in.

Club chairman David Smale said they were aimed directly at swans, adding: " With a new cygnet on the water, that could have been horrendous for the swans and the people who visit them daily."

Branding the behaviour "disgusting", he said it diminishes work to keep the area attractive for visitors.