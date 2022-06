Thousands hit the beach to bask in the sun at Barry Island on Friday on the hottest day of the year so far for parts of Wales.

Cafe owner Marco Zeraschi said the good weather was vital for businesses.

“When we get the hot sunny days like this it helps us along,” he said.

Another heatseeker at a reservoir in Pontypool, Torfaen, said: “Coming to a place like this, it’s not too far away, it’s really lovely.”