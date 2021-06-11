Cwmbach Male Choir found 60,000 new members as they performed the Welsh national anthem during a televised Stereophonics gig.

Choir director Mike Thomas, who taught at frontman Kelly Jones's old school, said he "didn't sleep for weeks" before Saturday's gig at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The pair bumped into each other while shopping and Jones began planning the performance.

"It's been a dream," said Mr Thomas, who admitted he was very nervous in the lead up the gig, but said following the sound check he felt "10 feet tall".