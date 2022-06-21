Rail passengers are facing serious problems with fewer than 10% of normal services running due to the biggest train strike in 30 years.

"It's ridiculous. I work for the NHS. I have to be there on time," said one man boarding one of the very few trains running in Cardiff.

"I get it. Things are tough right now. But I think we should all fulfil our duty and do our role," he added.

Others said they stood with the strikers.

"The people running the train companies are increasing the ticket prices every year to keep up with inflation.

"None of that money is going back to the people who ride the trains or the people who work on them," said another.