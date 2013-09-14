A group of brain injury survivors who have trialled using surfing as part of their therapy have described how it has helped their confidence and wellbeing.

Swansea University research has found surfing could boost the wellbeing of people living with strokes and brain injuries.

Dave Jones said he did not want to do it in the beginning saying he was a “petrolhead” and was not interested.

“I loved it, catching that first wave, although lying down, was the closest thing I found to acceleration on a bike.

“It was just euphoric, it meant everything and I got a chance to feel normal.”