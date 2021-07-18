Long-known as man's best friend, one school in west Wales has made a group of dogs their pupils' pals.

Llandeilo Primary School in Carmarthenshire has been home to a group of four-legged friends over the past decade as a means to help the children.

Head teacher Karen Towns has pioneered the use of dogs to help ease pupils' anxiety, aid their studies and improve their well-being.

So what do the children make of having four-legged friends in the classroom to lend a helping hand.... or paw?