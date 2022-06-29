A shop which loans out school prom dresses and suits says it has received more inquiries than ever as parents cope with the cost of living crisis.

Ally Elouise, who runs social enterprise PromAlly shop in Llandudno, Conwy county, said more Year 11 and 13 pupils were coming to the shop to get outfits ahead of their events - with numbers reaching record levels.

Mum Laura told BBC Wales the shop helped make a "dream come true" for daughter Bethann, who chose a red dress for the event.

Bethann, who said her outfit was "the best thing ever", added everyone should feel able to go to their prom to celebrate with their friends.