Hope was taken into care at 14 but ran away after her foster placement broke down at 16.

The state took charge of the Wrexham teenager because she had been exploited by people in her community.

Now in her 20s, she said she had fond memories of growing up with her grandparents but despite their best efforts, she later had to enter the care system.

At one point she ended up sleeping rough in a tent with an adult male.

“Nobody knew where I was," she said.

"I was technically a child of the state. So it wasn't OK, do you know what I mean? I was at risk."

Michael Sheen: Lifting the lid on the care system is on BBC iPlayer now and on BBC One Wales at 21:00 Tuesday 5 July

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice.