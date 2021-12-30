Beneath Pembroke Castle, a cave is being excavated by archaeologists looking for clues to Wales' prehistoric past.

Reindeer and mammoth remains were among the Ice Age artefacts unearthed in Wogan Cavern.

Paleoecologist Elodie-Laure Jiminez called the site "pretty uncommon" as cave sites are not often found.

Devon Speleological Society archaeologist, John Boulton, added: "What we're really looking for is human occupation during the ice age."