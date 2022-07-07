Welsh MPs have reacted to Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as leader of the Conservative party.

Mr Johnson will however remain as prime minister - in a caretaker capacity - until the party elect a new leader.

"His statement today was unbelievable. I mean no contrition, no humility, no apology," said Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central.

"It looks to me that Boris Johnson is doing what he has always done - completely disregarding the rules," added Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd.