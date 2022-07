Alex Brace was enjoying a dinghy trip when he spotted this huge shark in the waters around him.

He was out with a pal in the sea off Tenby when they noticed two fins poking from the depths.

Mr Brace, from Pembrokeshire, believes the animal was a basking shark of about 12ft (3.6m). They can grow more than 33ft (10m).

"They are normally in deeper water, so if it was a basking shark, then that was really rare," he said.