Gary Speed: Mum's pain over former Wales manager's death 'never goes away'
The mother of former Wales manager Gary Speed has spoken about the pain of losing her son, ten years after taking his own life.
"I've resigned myself that I'll never find the answer to why. And that makes it doubly hard to live with," said his mother Carol.
The former Wales football international was found dead at his home in November 2011.
Carol has urged others to open up about their struggles with mental health, and seek help when it is needed.