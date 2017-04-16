A dog trained in Wales has begun working in South Africa to stop poaching.

Indy, an English springer spaniel, was bred and trained at Dogs 4 Wildlife in Carmarthenshire to detect caches of bushmeat hidden by poachers.

So far, the organisation has sent 12 dogs to four African countries.

In March, Indy started her new job fighting rhino poachers in Mankwe Wildlife reserve, South Africa.

A total of 451 rhinos were poached in South Africa in 2021, according to the government of South Africa.

Most of the poaching feeds the illicit trade in bushmeat and rhino horn.

Video by Finbar Cahill