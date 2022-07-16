Scientists in Cardiff have said a new telescope will allow them to examine the universe in greater detail.

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope will mean they can study massive black holes, stars from billions of light years away and detect planets which may be inhabitable.

Six months ago the scientists sent instructions to NASA to direct where in space the telescope should capture images.

Cardiff University's Dr Subhajit Sarkar, along with Dr Nikku Madhusudhan of Cambridge University, will analyse the atmosphere of the potentially life supporting planet K2-18b, which is 124 light years away from Earth.