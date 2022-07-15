BBC Wales weather forecaster Sue Charles has presented what is likely to be Wales' hottest ever weather forecast.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued to cover all of Wales on Monday and Tuesday, and people in Wales are facing the likelihood of experiencing record-breaking temperatures.

On Saturday the temperature is expected to reach the mid-twenties, but on Sunday it could go as high as 33C (91F) in south-east Wales.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Wales was 35.2C (95.4F) in August 1990, but this is expected to be broken on Monday as temperatures look set to soar to 38C (100F) in some areas in the east.

On Friday, the UK government declared a national emergency as the Met Office issued an unprecedented red alert for extreme heat, meaning there is a risk to life as temperatures could hit 40C (104F) in large parts of England.