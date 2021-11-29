A woman who posted on TikTok a video of herself being harassed in the street said she has been targeted by trolls.

Emma Grayson was followed as she walked along Cardiff's Newport Road on Sunday by a man who propositioned her over 10 minutes.

He told the 22-year-old he had a lot of money and asked her: "How much do you want?"

"I didn't really expect there to be so many negative comments, so may negative responses from people," Ms Grayson said.