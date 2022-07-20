It's not just the cakes that are rising for this company - so is its giant butter bill.

Fabulous Welshcakes is spending an extra £15,000 a year on the key ingredient following a 48% rise in the price of butter since December.

'Our costs for butter are now so high that they now exceed our three rents," said business owner Joanne Roberts.

She has resisted increasing prices as she feared people would stop buying the treats as the cost of living crisis bites.