Mayor of Kyiv Wladimir Klitschko has said he hoped the conflict in Ukraine lasts months and not years.

But the former world heavyweight champion boxer said Ukraine had "no choice" but to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Despite admitting Ukraine had been taken by surprise when Russia invaded in March, he said the world had been impressed with the country's "spirit and will".

Mr Klitschko was interviewed by the Welsh-language news programme Newyddion S4C.