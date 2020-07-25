A portrait of slave owner Sir Thomas Picton is back on display.

But this time, it's been boxed up and placed alongside new art to “reframe” its place in history.

The painting was removed from the National Museum Wales in 2021, following criticism about how he abused slaves in Trinidad.

Artist Gesiye who is from Trinidad and Tobago said: "I think this reframing and recontextualization of Picton, of his history and what happened in Trinidad is really important, because it is incorporating multiple stories.