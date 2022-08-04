One man has said he is "horrified" at the prospect of a hosepipe ban set to come into force following Wales' driest year since 1976.

The ban is set to apply to most of Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire from 19 August and could last for weeks, Welsh Water have said.

"I'm pretty horrified because how am I going to water my tomatoes?" asked Jonathan Frost, from Cardiff.

Ellie Gent, in Pembrokeshire, added: "If we need drinking water, we have to accept a hose pipe ban is a necessity giving what is happening with climate change and we've had no rain."