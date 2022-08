Do you know this thief?

He was caught on camera at a Bangor shop, but the gull-ty party is not very keen on doing bird.

Bipin Chawla, who owns the Late Stop 24 shop, said: "He comes in quite regularly, it's been going on for 10 days.

"It's quite comical. It's novel to see how intelligent they are really."

But Mr Chawla said he has not brought any of his friends with him yet, adding: "He's keeping it to himself I think."