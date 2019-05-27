The Eisteddfod is a celebration of all things Welsh: culture, music and language.

It aims to be inclusive, and welcomes people who are not as familiar with the Welsh language.

S4C presenter, Maggi Noggi, said there is so much diversity on the field.

“It introduces people who might not otherwise see a lot of diversity, especially in rural communities and I think that’s marvellous.

“Because it educates people, and just publicises the fact that some people just exist.”

However, as a woman of colour, Leena Sarah Farhat said the festival still has a long way to go when it comes to other forms of representation.

“As a woman of colour, I am treated differently to the other people working on my stall, it is strange because people will come to you and assume that you don’t speak Welsh.”